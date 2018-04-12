ATLANTA (AP) — Delta’s first-quarter performance beat Wall Street’s expectations as passenger and cargo revenue improved.
For the three months ended March 31, the airline made $547 million, or 77 cents per share. A year earlier, the Atlanta-based company earned $561 million, or 77 cents per share.
Adjusted for one-time gains, earnings were 74 cents per share. That’s a penny above what analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.
Revenue rose to $9.97 billion from $9.1 billion. That’s better than the $9.88 billion that analysts polled by Zacks forecast.
Going forward, Delta Air Lines Inc. anticipates second-quarter earnings in a range of $1.80 to $2 per share.
Shares climbed slightly in premarket trading on Thursday.
_____
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL