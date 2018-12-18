The four launches planned for Tuesday were all rescheduled for Wednesday.

Technical issues and poor weather canceled plans for a historic day of space launches on Tuesday, as all four were rescheduled for Wednesday.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch from Florida was delayed by a technical issue involving its rocket sensors. Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin halted a launch from Texas because of “a ground infrastructure issue.”

Arianespace said weather conditions forced it to delay a mission in French Guiana. Weather concerns also delayed the launch in California of a Delta IV Heavy rocket by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin