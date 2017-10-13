DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney says President Donald Trump’s decision to end federal cost-share subsidies under the Affordable Care Act will hurt thousands of low-income Delaware residents.

Carney said in a statement Friday that low-income Delawareans rely on those taxpayer subsidies to make health insurance and health care affordable. With open enrollment on Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace starting Nov. 1, Carney says Trump’s action will result in thousands of Delawareans going without.

Delaware is one of nearly 20 states that plan to sue the Trump administration in federal court in California to keep the money flowing, contending that the president is not following a legal requirement to pay the subsidies.