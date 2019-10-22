Defense Secretary Mark Esper has recused himself from a high-profile review of the Pentagon’s controversial JEDI cloud computing infrastructure because his son is employed with one of the contract’s initial bidders, a Defense Department spokesman said Tuesday.

Moving forward, the review is to be handled by Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist “out of an abundance of caution,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in statement emailed to reporters.

“Although not legally required to, [Esper] has removed himself from participating in any decision making following the information meetings, due to his adult son’s employment with one of the original contract applicants,” Hoffman wrote.

Amazon and Microsoft are the only two companies eligible to win the massive award, after Oracle and IBM were eliminated from the competition. Amazon is widely seen as a front-runner because of its experience handling classified data for the CIA. (Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

DOD’s statement did not say which company Esper’s son works for, how that information about the contract came to the secretary’s attention, or why he did not recuse himself earlier.

An IBM spokeswoman told the Post that Esper’s son, Luke, “has been a digital strategy consultant with IBM Services since February. His role is unrelated to IBM’s pursuit of JEDI.”

According to a LinkedIn profile that appears to belong to Luke Esper, which identifies him as a digital strategy consultant at IBM, Esper’s son started working at the company in February.

“This will probably fall on deaf ears, but do not attempt to reach out to me for a request for comment etc. etc. regarding anything having to do with my father,” states a post on the profile late Tuesday. “He has, and always will, have my full support in anything he does. That’s it.”

It is the latest conflict-of-interest issue to present problems for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract, which seeks to centralize the military’s computing infrastructure in the hands of a tech company, allowing U.S. military agencies to harness the most advanced innovations Silicon Valley has to offer.

Defense officials had expected to select a winner for the sought-after contract earlier this year but paused the procurement to investigate potential conflicts of interest involving Deap Ubhi, a former defense official who joined Amazon soon after contributing to the procurement as a Defense Department employee. The Pentagon’s investigation determined that Ubhi had misled the Pentagon and Amazon regarding the terms of his departure but also determined that his role did not create an organizational conflict of interest in Amazon’s favor.

Ubhi was one of four individuals who were the subject of a long-running lawsuit brought by Oracle, which has sought to unravel the JEDI procurement.

Then, in late September, the White House asked Esper to review the contract after President Donald Trump expressed concerns that the award would go to Amazon. The contact has been held up while Esper has been reviewing the approach.