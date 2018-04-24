WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Defense attorneys are continuing to hammer away at prosecutors’ claims in the federal fraud and conspiracy trial of four former Wilmington Trust Corporation executives.

In closing arguments Tuesday, defense attorneys attacked the prosecution’s star witness as a serial liar who was fired and pleaded guilty for his own misdeeds at the bank — the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program.

Prosecutors say the defendants concealed the truth about the bank’s massive amount of past due commercial real estate loans before the century-old institution was hastily sold in 2011 as it bordered on collapse.

The bank itself was also named a defendant in the case but reached a $60 million settlement with prosecutors last year just as a trial was to start.