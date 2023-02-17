NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Deere & Co., up $30.35 to $433.31.
The agricultural equipment maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.
DraftKings Inc., up $2.73 to $20.54.
The sports betting company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
HubSpot Inc., up $42.72 to $404.65.
The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform reported strong fourth-quarter profits.
Cognex Corp., down $7.17 to $48.14.
The maker of manufacturing systems gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
AutoNation Inc., up $16.04 to $157.30.
The auto retailer handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Stem Inc., down $1.44 to $8.30.
The energy storage company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., down 80 cents to $9.25.
The maker of auto parts reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.
Shockwave Medical Inc., up $8.13 to $199.37.
The medical device company’s fourth-quarter profits soared beyond analysts’ forecasts.