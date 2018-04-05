NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Conn’s Inc., down $5.12 to $30.73
The retailer reported disappointing revenue and forecast weak sales in the current quarter.
Deere & Co., up $2.77 to $151.34
Shares in the farm-equipment maker recovered losses as investors grew less fearful about a trade war between the U.S. and China.
J.M. Smucker Co., up 30 cents to $124
The maker of jams, jellies and packaged foods said it will buy pet food maker Ainsworth for $1.9 billion.
Facebook Inc., up $4.24 to $159.34
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he doesn’t think the company has lost users in the wake of its ongoing privacy scandal.
Navient Corp., up 82 cents to $13.66
Investment firm Canyon Capital Advisers disclosed a 7.8 percent stake in the student loan servicing company.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., down $1 to $59.45
The retailer’s stock gave up some of its recent gains following its fourth-quarter report.
Marathon Oil Corp., up 91 cents to $16.80
Energy and basic materials companies rose Thursday as the dollar gained strength.
Welltower Inc., down 43 cents to $54.73
High-dividend stocks including real estate investment trusts declined Thursday as investors got more comfortable tasking risks.