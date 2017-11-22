NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Deere & Co., up $6.02 to $145.25

The farm equipment maker had a strong quarter and its annual forecast was better than analysts expected.

HP Inc., down $1.12 to $21.34

The PC and printer maker couldn’t hang on to its big recent gains in spite of a solid quarterly report.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.02 to $13.10

The data center hardware company said CEO Meg Whitman will retire in February.

Chevron Corp., up 74 cents to $115.91

Oil prices climbed on reports OPEC may extend its cuts in production.

Axalta Coating Systems Inc., up $1.63 to $35.50

The coatings company said it’s in talks with Nippon Paint about a possible sale.

Emerson Electric Co., up $1.53 to $61.88

Rockwell Automation rejected another buyout offer from Emerson, this one worth about $29 billion.

GameStop Corp., up 64 cents to $17.37

The video game retailer had a better-than-expected quarter as hardware and collectible sales climbed.

Guess Inc., down $2.33 to $15.62

The clothing company reported weak revenue in the third quarter as U.S. sales fell.