PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A decision is coming this week about whether New England’s long-shuttered shrimp fishery can reopen.

New England shrimping, largely based in Maine, has been shut down since 2013. Regulators say the shrimp are suffering from poor reproduction and warming ocean temperatures.

An arm of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is meeting on Wednesday in Portland to decide if there will be a fishery this coming season. The shrimp fishery has traditionally taken place in the winter months.

The commission is tasked with determining if the shrimp population has recovered enough that it can withstand commercial fishing pressure. An advisory panel has recommended keeping the fishery closed.