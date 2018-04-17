JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A debt collection agency plans to open a southern Indiana call center that company officials say will eventually employ more than 600 workers.

Toledo, Ohio-based United Collection Bureau Inc. announced Tuesday that it will spend $2.4 million to lease, renovate and equip a 55,000-square-foot building at Jeffersonville’s River Ridge Commerce Center.

United Collection Bureau says it expects to begin hiring workers by late May for the call center in the Ohio River city that’s just north of Louisville, Kentucky. The company plans to have about 620 workers on staff there by 2022.

The company collects debts for large companies, utilities, the health care industry, student loan firms and other entities.

Indiana officials have offered United Collection Bureau up to $3.5 million in performance-based tax credits and $150,000 in training grants.