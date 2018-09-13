WASHINGTON (AP) — House lawmakers are debating a Republican proposal to expand the new tax law by making permanent the individual tax cuts now set to expire in 2026. But the move is undercut by election pressures faced by GOP lawmakers from high-tax states where residents are hurt by the law’s limits on state and local tax deductions.

The tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee took up the legislation Thursday. Prospects for the measure, which Democrats unanimously oppose, are dim in the Senate — and it may not come to a vote by the full House before the November elections.

House Republican leaders are portraying the second crack at tax cuts as championing the middle class and small businesses.