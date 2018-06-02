SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The three Democratic candidates for New Mexico governor are offering economic solutions as the state looks to shake one of the nation’s highest unemployment rates.

The contenders in Tuesday’s primary are Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham, state Sen. Joseph Cervantes and former media executive Jeff Apodaca.

The winner will take on Congressman Steve Pearce, the sole Republican candidate. Pearce previously ran an oilfield services company.

New Mexico has about 56,000 people who are seeking and can’t find work. The state would have to add 16,000 new jobs to bring its jobless rate in line with the national average.

The three Democratic gubernatorial candidates are proposing solutions that include broadly legalizing marijuana, increasing the minimum wage and making greater commitments to renewable energy.