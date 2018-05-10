CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Gov. Jim Justice says state casinos will be responsible for paying sports betting “integrity fees” if a new law comes to fruition.
Justice says in a news release that representatives of the state lottery, professional sports leagues and casinos reached a tentative agreement on the fees.
The statement didn’t provide details of the agreement.
The NBA and Major League Baseball have been asking states to give them 1 percent of the total amount wagered on their games.
Most Read Business Stories
- Not just an ‘Amazon tax’: Other Seattle businesses join head-tax fight
- Amazon paid $250 million in Washington state and local taxes in 2017, source says
- 'Hey, y'all, let's tax jobs' and other famous last words of Seattle politicians | Jon Talton
- New Seasons greeted by curious shoppers and protesters as it opens Ballard store
- How Seattle’s head tax would work
West Virginia lawmakers this year approved sports betting at the state’s five casinos and on approved mobile apps in the event that a U.S. Supreme Court case from New Jersey leads to the repeal of a ban in most states.
Justice says he insisted from the start that the casinos pay the fees.