By
The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Gov. Jim Justice says state casinos will be responsible for paying sports betting “integrity fees” if a new law comes to fruition.

Justice says in a news release that representatives of the state lottery, professional sports leagues and casinos reached a tentative agreement on the fees.

The statement didn’t provide details of the agreement.

The NBA and Major League Baseball have been asking states to give them 1 percent of the total amount wagered on their games.

West Virginia lawmakers this year approved sports betting at the state’s five casinos and on approved mobile apps in the event that a U.S. Supreme Court case from New Jersey leads to the repeal of a ban in most states.

Justice says he insisted from the start that the casinos pay the fees.

