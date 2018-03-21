TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two experts say a video of a deadly crash involving a self-driving Uber shows the pedestrian should have been within range of the SUV’s laser and radar sensors.

The analysis raises questions about whether the system works as described.

Authorities investigating the crash in a Phoenix suburb released video of the Uber SUV striking a woman as she walked from a darkened area onto a street.

Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir has told the San Francisco Chronicle that the SUV likely wouldn’t be found at fault. But two experts who viewed the video told The Associated Press that the SUV’s sensors should have spotted the 49-year-old woman and her bicycle in time to brake. They said it appears there was enough time and distance to avoid the collision.