SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has canceled an order to keep a Louisiana drug wholesaler from selling opiates and other controlled drugs.

Morris & Dickson LLC President Paul Dickson calls it “a striking vindication for our family company.”

The DEA’s statement came in documents Friday in federal district court in Shreveport, where Morris & Dickson had challenged suspension of its license to sell opiates and other drugs likely to be abused.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote handed down a temporary order last week to return the licenses and any confiscated drugs to the company, and scheduled a May 22 hearing on whether to extend it.

The DEA says its action makes that hearing unnecessary.

The court filing for Acting Administration Robert Patterson did not explain why he changed his mind.