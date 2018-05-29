RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian truckers frustrated by rising fuel prices are striking for a ninth day in several states, though sporadic deliveries of gasoline and goods are starting to ease a shutdown that has led to widespread shortages and disturbances.

Some truckers have stopped striking after the government announced measures to cut diesel prices for 60 days. The military has also stepped in to secure many deliveries, and police operations helped break up many blockades.

On Tuesday, the army and police provided escort for 300 trucks filled with goods in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The army has also been escorting deliveries of fuel to airports. However, airports in the interior, far from coastal refineries, are reporting shortages. Many flights have been grounded.