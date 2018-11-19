David’s Bridal is filing for bankruptcy protection but there is no danger for customers who have ordered dresses because operations continuing as normal while the wedding and prom retailer restructures.
The bankruptcy filing, the private company said Monday, will wipe out more than $400 million in long-term debt.
It has commitments for $60 million in new debtor-in-possession financing and expects to exit Chapter 11 in early January.
The 300-plus stores run by the Conshokocken, Pennsylvania, company will continue to operate and online sales will continue unimpeded.
Most Read Business Stories
- Dispute arises among U.S. pilots on Boeing 737 MAX system linked to Lion Air crash
- Boeing hit with what may be first U.S. suit over Lion Air crash
- U.S. pilots flying 737 MAX weren't told about new automatic systems change linked to Lion Air crash
- FAA evaluates a potential design flaw on Boeing's 737 MAX after Lion Air crash
- Will Amazon's HQ2 sink Seattle's housing market?