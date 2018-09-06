One of the region's top labor leaders is leaving his position.

David Rolf  — a labor leader credited with a string of victories, including the $15 minimum wage  — is handing off the top job at Seattle-based Local 775 of the Service Employees International Union.

As founding president of the local chapter, Rolf reached a 15-year term limit and did not stand for re-election, a SEIU 775 representative confirmed Thursday.

Rolf was not immediately available for comment. His successor has not been announced.

