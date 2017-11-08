BOSTON (AP) — Advocates for protecting the night skies from light pollution are gathering in one of the most light-polluted cities in the country: Boston.
The International Dark-Sky Association is holding its annual meeting starting Friday in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood.
Amanda Gormley, the organization’s spokeswoman, says the association picked Boston for the three-day gathering because some of its most active chapters are based on the East Coast.
The meeting is also timed with another large gathering happening in Boston this week: a conference that bills itself as the world’s largest on environmentally friendly construction.
The International Dark-Sky Association was founded in 1988 and is based in Tucson, Arizona. Gormley says its mission is to protect the “natural nighttime environment” through “responsible lighting practices.”