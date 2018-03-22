ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $217.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.71 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $4.80 per share.

Darden Restaurants shares have fallen nearly 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 1 percent.

