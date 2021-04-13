Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
TransDigm Group Inc., down $5.31 to $618.33.
The aircraft parts maker is selling its Technical Airborne Components business to Searchlight Capital Partners.
Fastenal Co., down 73 cents to $49.98.
The distributor of nuts, bolts and screws told investors that it is seeing rising pressure on costs.
Danaher Corp., up $8 to $242.84.
The industrial and medical device maker gave investors an encouraging first-quarter revenue update.
Amarin Corp., down 76 cents $5.08.
The biopharmaceutical company said CEO John F. Thero is retiring and will be replaced by Karim Mikhail.
Nicolet Bankshares Inc. down $6.74 to $77.86.
The bank is buying Mackinac Financial for about $250 million in cash and stock.
NovoCure Ltd., up $65.45 to $197.33.
The cancer treatment developer gave investors an encouraging update on its potential lung cancer drug.
American Airlines Group Inc., down 35 cents $22.56.
Airlines and other travel-related companies slipped over concerns that COVID-19 vaccine distribution could slow.
Johnson & Johnson, down $2.16 to $159.48.
U.S. health authorities recommended a “pause” in administration of the company’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.