MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a remotely operated underwater vehicle is getting a close-up look at electric cables damaged by what Michigan’s attorney general has called a tugboat anchor strike in a channel connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

Agencies led by the U.S. Coast Guard say the vehicle was first deployed Sunday to get visual imagery of the cables at the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.

They released two photos Monday, saying an initial assessment shows damage to a steel outer protective layer.

About 600 gallons (2,270 liters) of insulation fluid leaked from the cables earlier this month.

Enbridge Inc. also has used an underwater vehicle to examine nearby oil pipes believed to have been dented in the incident. A spokesman said Monday the company is analyzing video from the inspection.