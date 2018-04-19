FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Federal lawsuits between two sunflower seed competitors in the Dakotas who accused each other of false advertising have been settled out of court.

Wahpeton, North Dakota-based Giants Snacks Inc. filed the original lawsuit against Mound City, South Dakota-based Wild Dutchman Products Inc. and one of its partners. It accused Wild Dutchman of misleading consumers about the amount of salt in its products.

Wild Dutchman then filed a countersuit for what it called bogus claims that Giant Snacks was making about its relationship with sunflower farmers.

Court documents show that the two sides reached an agreement during a meeting with a federal magistrate judge on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Giants Snacks attorneys Donna Gonzales and Joel Leviton and Wild Dutchman lawyer William Harrie did not return messages seeking comment.