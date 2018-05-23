LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Hundreds of employees will lose their jobs when a well-known Massachusetts dairy company shuts the doors to its Lynn factory.

The Lynn Daily Item reports Garelick Farms is closing the local factory, and laying off several hundred workers.

An employee confirmed to the paper Tuesday that employees were told to gather and discuss the closure. A director for the city’s development bank confirmed the closure, saying the closure is a result of a “nationwide decrease in milk consumption.” The plant employs 300 people and is one of the largest employers in the city.

Garelick Farms was founded over 80 years ago by brothers Israel and Max Garelick in Franklin, Massachusetts. The company is now owned by Dean Foods, which is based in Dallas, Texas.

It is unclear what the closure date for the plant will be.