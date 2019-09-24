After multiple violations that left workers with broken bones and amputated limbs, a Battle Ground-based dairy and bottling plant was slapped with a nearly $2 million fine by the Department of Labor and Industries.

It’s the second-largest fines the department has issued, after a nearly $2.4 million fine for Tesoro’s Anacortes refinery after an explosion that killed seven people in 2010.

The department launched its latest investigation into Andersen Plastics and Andersen Dairy this year after a worker’s hand was crushed trying to clear a jam in the bottle-molding machine. It found 22 serious violations in which the related Clark County companies didn’t properly train employees, didn’t maintain machinery and didn’t enforce standard control procedures to protect workers.

A similar incident happened in 2014, when an employee’s hand had to be amputated after it was injured reaching into a bottle-molding machine to add milk inserts.

“They refuse to lock the machines out from power” to prevent injuries when workers must grapple with the equipment, said Frank Ameduri, a spokesman for the department. “These guys have been fined and inspected for these exact same kinds of violations multiple times.”

Andersen Plastics and Andersen Dairy have 15 days to appeal. Neither responded to requests for comment.

From 2014 to 2018, Andersen Plastics and Andersen Dairy saw at least 10 serious injuries and three investigations. One employee’s wrist was crushed while clearing a jam in a machine and had to be amputated. Another’s thumb was partially amputated after it got caught during a valve change. Another worker’s finger also was amputated after reaching into machinery to clear a jam.

“We want to stop these preventable amputations and serious injuries.” said Anne Soiza, the assistant director for the department’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “We’ve explained to the employer how to prevent injuries from these hazards in the past and have yet to see a sustained adoption of safe procedures on the production lines.”

The 22 violations were willful violations, “meaning the employer knew they were breaking a law and they did it anyway,” Ameduri said. A violation characterized as ‘willful’ multiplies the fine for a serious violation tenfold.

“Fines depend on…the severity of the violation,” Ameduri said. “Is it a repeat violation? Is it something the employer has done before? The likelihood that someone can be injured by it…”

In the last five years, Andersen Plastics and Andersen Dairy had more than a hundred workers’ compensation claims totaling $527,292, according to the department.