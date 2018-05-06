CELINA, Ohio (AP) — Low milk prices are forcing dairy farms in northwestern Ohio to either close or liquidate a large portion of their herds.
The Daily Standard of Celina (suh-LEYE’-nuh) reports six dairies in Mercer County and four dairies in Auglaize County have closed or reduced their herds in an effort to cut costs while milk prices remain low.
Ohio State University Extension says milk prices averaged at $23.16 per 100 pounds in 2014. The average this year is at $14.43, a 38 percent decline.
OSU Extension educator Denny Riethman says smaller dairies have to increase their size to remain profitable, and the investment is too much of a risk.
Most Read Business Stories
- HQ2 cities listen up: Amazon flexing its political muscle sends a message not just to Seattle
- Rapidly growing Seattle constrains new housing through widespread single-family zoning | Mike Rosenberg
- Amazon issues threat over Seattle head-tax plan, halts tower construction planning
- How Microsoft got its mojo back — even as Big Tech faces hostility | Jon Talton
- Nestlé reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on supermarket sales
The extension says the state has seen a drop in 59 licensed dairy farms over the past five months.
___
Information from: The Daily Standard, http://www.dailystandard.com