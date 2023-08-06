The chief financial officer of Daimler Truck has died in a “tragic incident,” the company said Sunday.

Jochen Goetz, 52, died Saturday, according to a company statement that didn’t specify what happened to him.

Goetz spent more than three decades working at the Daimler Group, the Stuttgart, Germany-based automotive giant best known as the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.

The company said Sunday he was “decisively responsible for the successful spin-off” in 2021 of Daimler’s truck division, which is the world’s largest maker of trucks, from the rest of the company that renamed itself Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

“The death of Jochen Goetz is a tremendous loss for Daimler Truck, both personally and professionally,” said a statement from Martin Daum, chairman of the company’s board of management, of which Goetz was also a member.