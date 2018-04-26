FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, saw its first-quarter net profit fall 11 percent from the same quarter a year ago, when the company had one-time gains from the sale of real estate and from financial factors.

The group saw stronger earnings from its Mercedes division and raised its outlook for the year — saying group operating profit would increase slightly, rather than the previous estimate that it would be about the same as last year.

For the group as a whole, net profit was 2.35 billion euros ($2.85 billion), down from 2.65 billion euros in the year-ago quarter, when the company’s Mitsubishi Fuso truck business sold real estate worth 267 million euros. It also booked a gain from the revaluation of the company’s stake in Chinese partner BAIC Motor Corporation.

CEO Dieter Zetsch pointed to a 7 percent increase in vehicle unit sales, to 807,000 vehicles worldwide. “We are sustainably continuing along our profitable growth course and sold more vehicles than ever before in a first quarter,” he said.

Daimler is counting on continued strong profits to fund its investments in new technologies expected to reshape the auto industry. Those include electric and autonomous vehicles and increasing use of cars as a temporary service. The company pushed in that direction by agreeing in March to combine its mobility service division including its car-sharing business with BMW’s services business.

Revenue increased 3 percent to 39.78 billion euros ($48.2 billion) and the Mercedes division’s profit rose 3 percent. Strong sales of the flagship S-Class luxury sedan and sport-utility vehicles boosted earnings at the division. The division’s return on sales — a key measure of profitability — increased to 9.0 percent from 8.9 percent in the year-earlier quarter. Profits slipped however at the company’s van and bus divisions.