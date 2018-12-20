PRAGUE (AP) — A spokesman for a mining company in the Czech Republic says a methane explosion in a coal mine in the country’s northeast has killed at least one miner.
Ivo Celechovsky of the OKD mining company says at least 10 miners are injured and another 10 are missing after the explosion Thursday afternoon in the CSA mine near the town of Karvina.
He says teams are searching for the missing miners.
The Czech public radio says nine of the 10 missing are Polish nationals.
Most Read Business Stories
- Facebook offered users privacy wall, then let tech giants around it
- Opening Seattle's largest hotel required heavy preparation, including a 5-ton boulder
- Boeing explores potential expansion at Paine Field. Could it be for the 797?
- Engineer creates special package to coat porch pirates in glitter, fart spray WATCH
- Another 20 Boeing 767s could boost Amazon's Prime Air fleet