PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s highest legal authority has upheld a ban for the operations of the ride-sharing service Uber in Brno, the second-largest city in the country.
Uber was banned after a legal complaint by a taxi company supported from Brno City Hall that claimed new taxi services have to be provided only in line with the law.
Uber argued it is not a common taxi company but a court ruled it is.
An appeals court sided with Uber but the Constitutional Court dismissed its decision Tuesday. The case returns to the appeals court now.
Most Read Business Stories
- U.S. pilots flying 737 MAX weren't told about new automatic systems change linked to Lion Air crash
- Will Amazon's HQ2 sink Seattle's housing market?
- Amazon selects New York, Northern Virginia, for HQ2 expansion, reports say VIEW
- From suicide blast in Afghanistan to helping run Boeing Commercial Airplanes WATCH
- Should you pay off your mortgage before you retire?
The ban doesn’t apply in the capital, Prague, where Uber faces similar accusations in a separate case.