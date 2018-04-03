NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Cyprus government has deposited 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) into the island-nation’s troubled Cooperative Bank in order to boost confidence and dispel any uncertainty over its future.

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said Tuesday the deposit will be in the form of bonds, adding that the sale of a majority stake in the lender will be completed within this month.

Prodromou said the deposit aims to protect savers and quash any “irresponsible rumors” about the bank’s prospects.

The bank is 77-percent state-owned and is the number one bank for domestic deposits. But it’s weighed down by bad loans, representing nearly 60 percent of the total loan book.