Black Friday sales have dragged on for days. Now it’s Cyber Monday’s turn, which means Americans are logging onto their computers and, increasingly, their smartphones to spend billions more.

U.S. consumers are expected to shell out a record $9.4 billion on Cyber Monday, a 19 percent increase from last year, according to Adobe Analytics. That’s in line with buying habits seen in November, when Americans spent $68.2 billion online, or 17 percent more than 2018, data show. More than one-third of those purchases were made on smartphones, and that proportion is expected to be even higher on Cyber Monday.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to shop.