CVS Health topped third-quarter expectations and hiked its 2022 earnings forecast for the third time after booking revenue growth in all three segments of its business.

The drugstore chain, pharmacy benefit manager and insurer said Wednesday that it now expects adjusted earnings of $8.55 to $8.65 per share for the year, a higher and narrower forecast than it made in August.

FactSet says analysts predict, on average, earnings of $8.55 per share.

In the third quarter, adjusted earnings were $2.09 per share, as total revenue climbed 10% to $81.2 billion.

Analysts expected, on average, adjusted earnings of $2 per share on $76.74 billion.

The company booked a $3.4 billion loss in the quarter after reaching a $5.2 billion nationwide settlement of lawsuits over how it handled opioid prescriptions.

CVS operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. It runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers through a large pharmacy benefit management business.

It also provides health insurance for more than 24 million people through its Aetna arm.

Shares of CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, climbed about 5% before the opening bell.