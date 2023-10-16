NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

News Corp. (NWSA), up 67 cents to $21.58.

Investment firm Starboard Value is reportedly going to push for changes at the parent company of the Wall Street Journal.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), up $38.90 to $416.59.

The athletic apparel company will replace Activision Blizzard in the S&P 500 index.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS), up $1.15 to $72.69.

The drugstore operator gained ground as rival Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO), down $7.97 to $24.83.

The firearms manufacturer gave investors a disappointing financial update and is selling its sporting products business.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO), up 64 cents to $3.09.

Elliott Management is reportedly considering buying the supply chain management software company.

Albemarle Corp. (ALB), up $4.23 to $167.61.

The specialty chemicals company withdrew its buyout proposal for Liontown Resources.

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), up $2.58 to $53.91.

The broker and financial advisory beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC), down $1.54 to $71.81.

The health care products maker disclosed a cybersecurity incident that disrupted some business operations.