WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health is now planning to treat kidney failure patients, as the drugstore operator continues to branch deeper into monitoring and providing care.
The company said Wednesday it will offer home dialysis for patients through its Coram business, and it is working with another company to develop a new device for that. A spokeswoman declined to name the company or say how much CVS is spending on the venture.
The companies will start a clinical trial of their device this year.
Coram specializes in infusion therapy, which involves medication delivered through a needle or catheter.
CVS Health Corp. also runs a pharmacy benefit management business and is spending $69 billion to buy the insurer Aetna. It also has been expanding care offered through its more than 9,800 locations.