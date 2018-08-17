BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The University of Colorado Boulder has announced it will allow alcohol sales in the general concourse areas at its Folsom Field for the first time in more than two decades.
The Daily Camera reports CU stopped alcohol sales at Folsom Field in 1996, but the athletic department began slowly reintroducing alcohol at Folsom with two beer gardens in 2014.
An article published on CUBuffs.com on Thursday says that after a four-year track record of responsible behavior by vendors and fans, the university is ready to extend alcohol sales to the concourse areas so fans can bring their drinks back to their seats.
CU will stop alcohol sales at the end of the third quarter.
Most Read Business Stories
- For crew of 2,100-passenger cruise ship, frenetic 'turnaround day' in Seattle starts and ends the journey
- Nordstrom's new investments start to show results
- T-Mobile gets rid of robot system for customer service calls WATCH
- Boeing 737 chief Scott Campbell to retire at year-end, memo announces amid factory snarl
- Amazon reportedly in the running to acquire Landmark movie chain
___
Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/