OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX has hired an operations executive to help its new CEO manage the railroad.

The Jacksonville, Florida, based railroad said Monday that Edmond Harris will be its new executive vice president of operations.

He’ll work with CEO Jim Foote who joined CSX last fall about two months before the death of then-CEO Hunter Harrison.

Harris previously worked with Foote at Canadian National railroad where both men learned the details of the operating model Harrison installed at CSX last year.

Harris also served as operations chief at Canadian Pacific railroad.

CSX operates more than 21,000 miles of track in 23 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces.