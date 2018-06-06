PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island state senator who owns a CrossFit gym is enlisting the company’s founder to lobby for a state tax on sugary drinks.
CrossFit Chairman Greg Glassman is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Finance Committee to argue that the soda industry has tried to influence health science and policy.
Democratic Sen. Donna Nesselbush, who is proposing the tax, co-owns a CrossFit gym in Pawtucket.
Nesselbush’s bill aims to discourage consumers from buying the drinks. It would create a tiered system that taxes drinks based on sugar content, with the most sugary drinks taxed 2 cents per ounce. The revenue would be used to promote health.
Most Read Business Stories
- Hands off my data! 15 default privacy settings you should change right now | Tech Tips
- Seattle-area home prices reach record highs, but increasing inventory offers a ray of hope
- Washington apple farmers brace for impact after Mexico imposes tariffs on U.S. imports
- Howard Schultz should think twice about running for president | Jon Talton
- Why you should keep your car keys in a metal coffee can
Nick Wishart will also testify. He’s a member of Nesselbush’s gym and recently ran seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.