ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Croatian court says a tycoon who founded a deeply indebted food and retail company should be released from jail after he deposited a one-million-euro bail ($1.1 million.)
The County Court in Zagreb said Tuesday that Ivica Todoric must hand in his passport to authorities and won’t be allowed to leave the capital pending the end of his trial.
Todoric is accused of mismanaging the Agrokor company and embezzling millions. He rejects the charges.
He was arrested in London a year ago under a European warrant. A British court rejected his appeal last month and sent him back to Croatia where he was detained.
Most Read Business Stories
- Dispute arises among U.S. pilots on Boeing 737 MAX system linked to Lion Air crash
- More stores closing on Thanksgiving as online shopping booms; here's what's open, closed in the Seattle area
- T-Mobile plans $160 million Bellevue campus renovation VIEW
- Boeing to hold global conference call with airlines that fly 737 MAX model that was involved in crash
- The 'rational' businesswoman picked to temper Tesla's mercurial Musk
Agrokor accounts for 15 percent of Croatia’s GDP. The government took over the company after it collapsed under debts of 6 billion euros ($7 billion.)