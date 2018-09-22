Investing with an eye on the past is a nearly surefire way to get in trouble.

Your Funds

The longest bull market in history and stocks in record territory — again — should make it easy for investors to forget the last time their stock holdings caused them real pain.

Unless you are one of those people who just can’t forget the pain.

And while the start of the financial crisis of 2008 is now 10 years in the past, the truth is that plenty of investors are “those people” who can’t seem to escape the past.

Investing with an eye on the past is a nearly surefire way for investors to get in trouble. It’s like driving forward while focusing entirely on the rearview mirror, an accident waiting to happen.

The proof is plainly evident now, helped along by a recent study from Betterment, the online financial adviser. To see why, let’s delve into the financial crisis, the recovery and investor perceptions of both.

There is no denying that investors have good reasons to hold onto bad memories of the financial crisis. From October 2007 into March 2009, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 56 percent of its value; it didn’t bounce back to pre-recession levels for roughly four more years.

There are equally good reasons to hang onto the more-positive memories of the last decade, because since the S&P recaptured pre-recession levels in March 2013, the total return for the index has grown at an annualized average pace of more than 14 percent.

Yet according to Betterment’s study, investors still believe they are feeling the pain from 2008.

Whether they are is more than a matter of perception; if they haven’t trusted the market enough to invest during the bounce-back, they may still be feeling the pain from the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the subsequent Wall Street fallout.

Investors who have stayed on the sidelines are so fearful of the next decline that they are sitting out the current uptrend.

According to Betterment’s research, some 65 percent of the investors who were affected by the crisis say they have not fully recovered from it.

That’s a problem when you consider that the S&P 500 is up by 200 percent since 2008, more than enough to have recovered and then some.

Nearly half of the respondents to Betterment’s survey thought that the S&P index hadn’t gone up at all over the last decade. Another 18 percent believed the index had declined.

In other words, two-thirds of investors believed the market had been flat or down at a point when it was up 200 percent. Just 8 percent of the investors surveyed knew the index was up and by how much.

Obviously, that’s an enormous misconception of what the market has done versus the reality of the last decade.

The costs of those misbeliefs are hard to quantify.

Any investor who stayed out of the market or went ultraconservative or who stayed in cash missed out on the bounce-back and the push forward. Weighed down by their perceptions of performance, they will have a tough time capturing what the market is continuing to deliver, let alone playing catch-up from here.

There are also those consumers who suffered from the financial crisis in other ways, losing jobs or houses, where any real recovery is not tied to the rebound in the market. Even if their stock portfolio has benefited from the recovery, they may not feel like things are better (and they could be right, depending on their individual circumstances).

Behavioral finance experts cite a number of reasons why investors can’t forget the stock-market pains of the past.

Investors tend to have a negativity bias, meaning they put more stock — literally and figuratively — into bad news instead of good. When investors feel like they are in the dark about the market — another finding of Betterment’s study — it’s no surprise that fear is the prevalent emotion.

Additionally, investors typically are more averse to losses than they are hungry for gains. It’s like having your heart broken. You know that you don’t want to be alone for the rest of your life, but can struggle to find a new relationship out of the fear of more heartache.

Portfolio pain works the same way: It’s hard to love investments again after they break your heart.

The best way to get over the hurt is to be armed with information and to move forward.

Any investor looking at the market’s longest-ever bull run, the return to peak levels, the better-than-expected gains and the economic underpinnings for continued advances, should be participating in equities now.

That’s not abandoning the idea that they need to protect their portfolio from the next downturn, but more having confidence that the long-term direction of the market remains up.

Not straight up, not up without potential interruption, but up sufficiently to dedicate significant assets to stocks, the investment category that holds the best long-term potential for average investors to amass personal fortunes over time.

There’s no denying the market’s gains since it bottomed out; there’s only not paying attention, and there’s no excuse for that when your dollars and your future are on the line.

Investors who look at the 10-year anniversary of the crisis of 2008 and figure that the next similar event is coming soon need to stop worrying so much that, by being invested, they may be making the same stupid mistake they made a decade ago.

Being invested for the long term — both then and now — was a strategy, not an error.

They should worry instead that they have spent the last decade — and might spend the foreseeable future — making a different stupid mistake, and that they will pay for being on the sidelines for the rest of their lives.

Chuck Jaffe is a nationally syndicated financial columnist, editor at RagingBull.com, and the host of “MoneyLife with Chuck Jaffe.” You can reach him at itschuckjaffe@gmail.com and tune in at moneylifeshow.com.

Copyright, 2018 J Features