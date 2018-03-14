HOUSTON (AP) — A criminal investigation has been launched into a dog’s death aboard a Houston-to-New York United Airlines flight after a flight attendant ordered the animal be placed in the plane’s overhead bin.
In a statement issued late Wednesday, the Harris County, Texas, district attorney’s office said its animal cruelty division is working with the county’s animal cruelty task force to investigate the incident that occurred on the Monday night flight.
The statement said prosecutors won’t decide if criminal charges are warranted until the investigation is completed.
United Airlines says the flight attendant who ordered the passenger to put her pet carrier in the overhead bin didn’t know there was a puppy inside. However, the family and other passengers contradict the airline’s account, saying the dog’s barks were audible from inside the bin.
Most Read Business Stories
- Facebook, with 2,000 employees in Seattle, expands into new building VIEW
- 118 gender-bias complaints at Microsoft, but firm found only 1 was ‘founded,’ lawsuit says
- Boeing’s 737 hits historic milestone: 10,000 planes VIEW
- Boeing 787 being converted to VIP jet has unusual accident at Moses Lake airfield
- Costco says extra profit from tax cuts will be shared with employees