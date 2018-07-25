The company said it may sell 14 stations in U.S. cities including Seattle, Boston and Orlando.

Seattle’s KIRO (Channel 7) is one of 14 television stations that Cox Media Group is considering selling.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that it is exploring ownership options, including partnerships or mergers into a larger company. The media conglomerate, a subset of Cox Enterprises, owns a large portfolio of television and radio stations, as well as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other newspapers.

“We didn’t take this decision lightly,” Alex Taylor, president and chief executive officer of Cox Enterprises, said in the statement. “It is clear that scale is critical for TV affiliates to be positioned well for the future.”

The 14 stations are all in U.S. cities, including in Boston, Orlando and Charlotte, North Carolina. Together, they reach more than 31 million viewers, the company said.



Cox Enterprises has no immediate plans for the other parts of the portfolio, according to the statement.