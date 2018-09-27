TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit that claims the NFL violated state consumer fraud laws with its ticketing policies for the 2014 Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium.
Josh Finkelman sued after he said he had to pay more than double the $800 face value on the secondary market because the NFL made only 1 percent of the tickets available to the public.
The NFL claims in court filings that it didn’t run afoul of the law.
Finkelman’s suit was dismissed twice by a federal judge in New Jersey, but an appeals court reversed the second ruling and said the suit could go forward pending a ruling by the state Supreme Court.
Most Read Business Stories
- As Seattle home prices dip, outer reaches of metro area are humming along
- Boeing saved $227M from state tax incentives last year while it cut 6,000 jobs
- NTSB faults Air Canada pilots for last year's near disaster WATCH
- H-1B spouses’ work ban rule coming within three months, feds say
- Seattle-based Dope Magazine sold for $11M to High Times
Arguments are scheduled for Thursday morning in Trenton.