RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court is taking up a case that could force new competition on the state’s electricity monopolies.
The state Supreme Court on Tuesday will consider the Utilities Commission’s decision to fine clean-energy advocacy group NC WARN for putting solar panels on a church rooftop and then charging it below-market rates for power.
The commission told the group that it was producing electricity illegally and fined the group $60,000. The group said it was acting privately and appealed to the high court.
If the group prevails, it could put new pressure on Duke Energy’s monopoly. State officials say a ruling for NC WARN would allow companies to install solar equipment and sell power on site, shaving away customers and forcing Duke Energy to raise rates on everyone else.
