BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ordered Amazon to stop taking orders from customers using wireless-enabled buttons because they breach e-commerce rules.

The Munich regional court ruled Thursday that Amazon’s Dash buttons fail to provide customers with necessary information, such as the price of the product they are purchasing.

Amazon allows customers to set up the buttons to buy specific household products and food with a single press.

But the court found that Amazon reserves the right to change aspects of the order, such as price, delivery cost and even product brand.

The case was brought by a German consumer protection group, which said it had received complaints from Amazon customers.

German news agency dpa reported that the Internet retail giant plans to appeal the ruling.