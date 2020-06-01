NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:
Coty Inc., up 76 cents to $4.39.
The maker of Clairol is selling a majority stake in its hair care business to investment firm KKR.
Gilead Sciences Inc., down $2.67 to $75.16.
The latest results from the biotechnology company’s study of a potential COVID-19 treatment disappointed investors.
Beyond Meat Inc., up $10.40 to $138.69.
The company’s plant-based burger will be on the menu for a limited time at KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in China.
Zynga Inc., up 51 cents to $9.66.
The Farmville maker is buying mobile game maker Peak for $1.8 billion, and it raised revenue forecasts for the year.
Pfizer Inc., down $2.73 to $35.46.
The drug maker reported disappointing results from a study of Ibrance, its drug for early-stage breast cancer.
Target Corp., down $2.84 to $119.49.
Target is closing or reducing hours at some stores amid ongoing national protests against police brutality.
Micron Technology Inc., down $1.57 to $46.34.
Chipmakers will lobby the U.S. government for billions of dollars to help boost manufacturing, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Bank of America Corp., up 49 cents to $24.61.
Bond yields, which determine banks’ ability to charge lucrative interest on loans, rose.
–