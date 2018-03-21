MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $941.4 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.89 billion.

General Mills shares have declined 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen almost 2 percent. The stock has dropped 17 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIS