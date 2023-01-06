NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Costco Wholesale Corp., up $32.68 to $482.87.
The warehouse club operator gave investors an encouraging sales update.
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., up $12.23 to $84.27.
Vince McMahon is returning to the producer of professional wrestling events as executive chairman of the board.
R1 RCM Inc., up $1.15 to $12.43.
The medical billing company announced leadership changes and gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Duck Creek Technologies Inc., up $1.71 to $12.99.
The insurance industry technology supplier beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Fate Therapeutics Inc., down $6.76 to $4.24.
The biotechnology company ended a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit.
Greenbrier Companies Inc., down $6.25 to $28.66.
The maker of railroad freight cars reported weak fiscal first-quarter earnings.
Baxter International Inc., down $4.12 to $48.45.
The drug and medical device maker is spinning off its kidney care unit.
Hess Corp., up $2.92 to $143.70.
Energy stocks gained ground with U.S. crude oil prices mostly rising throughout the day.