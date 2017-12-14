Costco’s quarterly profit climbed 17 percent as its membership renewal rates held at 90 percent.

Costco Wholesale is reinforcing Wall Street’s sentiment that the big-box retailer is equipped to thrive in an e-commerce era.

The company’s shares rose 2.3 percent in after-hours trading Thursday after first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ estimates.

Profit is only part of the story, though: Chief Executive Officer Richard Galanti said on a conference call he was pleased that membership renewal rates remained steady after a warning last quarter that they could drop. Investors have keyed on the metric as a barometer of consumers’ enthusiasm for the brand.

Costco’s treasure-hunt shopping experience has so far proven resilient in the face of heightened competition from both online and brick-and-mortar peers. Comparable-store U.S. sales have risen for 14 straight months, and the company has bulked up its online operations with more products and expanded same-day grocery delivery. That’s assuaged the fears of some investors that Amazon.com’s encroachment into categories like food, apparel and beauty products could siphon off customers.

“Overall, results were solid with very strong sales numbers and good margins,” Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said in a note. “We were also positive that membership renewals seem to have stabilized.”

Issaquah-based Costco said it earned $640 million, or $1.45 per share, in its fiscal first quarter that ended Nov. 26. That’s up 17 percent from $545 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

When a one-time gain for changes in accounting rules is excluded, Costco made $1.36 a share in the quarter. The 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.35 on average.

Sales grew 10.5 percent at Costco’s warehouse stores that have been open at least two years. This year’s quarter got a boost because it included Black Friday sales around Thanksgiving. Last year those sales fell in its fiscal second quarter.

The warehouse club operator posted total revenue of $31.81 billion in the period, also exceeding analysts’ forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.52 billion.

Membership renewal rates for the U.S. and Canada held at 90 percent, while gross margins were flat when excluding the impact of fuel deflation. Some analysts had predicted lower margins.

Costco shares were up $4.35 to $190.88 in after-hours trading Thursday. The stock had gained almost 17 percent this year through Thursday’s close.